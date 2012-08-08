Steelers Celebrate Opening of New Sideline Store

The Steelers are celebrating the grand opening of their sixth Sideline Store at Westmoreland Mall on Friday, August 10.
Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the most current Steelers' merchandise, including exclusive 80th season products at the new store and get a chance to celebrate the grand opening with many Steelers' players.
The following is the schedule of players who will be signing autographs from 4 – 8 p.m.
4-5 p.m.
Steve McLendon
Jason Worilds
Sean Spence
5-6 p.m.
Marcus Gilbert
Curtis Brown
Jerricho Cotchery
6-7 p.m.
Emmanuel Sanders
Antonio Brown
7-8 p.m.
Max Starks
Charlie Batch