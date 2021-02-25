Steelers-By-Position: CBs

The aforementioned salary cap crunch also figures to impact what the Steelers will be able to do in any endeavor to keep Hilton and/or Sutton. Based on the number of snaps that teams now utilize multiple-defensive-back formations on defense, both Hilton and Sutton could be in relatively high demand when the bidding opens on Wednesday, March 17.

Hilton has developed into a player adept at blitzing and making tackles for loss vs. the running game, while Sutton is versatile enough to play in the slot or on the outside. Hilton will make more sacks and tackles for loss, while Sutton is better in coverage and has more versatility in where he can be deployed on the field.

It's assumed Sutton is looking for a clear chance at a starting job, and if Nelson and Haden both return for the final seasons on their contracts he wouldn't have that with the Steelers in 2021; and whether Hilton would be as effective on a team that might not utilize him in the same manner as the Steelers did is an unknown. But because so many of the teams with money to spend in free agency also happen to be in need of help at cornerback, the market could be strong for both of these guys.

The Steelers went through a stretch where cornerback was a weakness on their defense, but after they convinced Haden to come to Pittsburgh and signed Nelson as an unrestricted free agent, the position became a nice complement to their pass rush, it became a position of relative strength on their defense.

Age is going to force the Steelers to make changes here, but it's going to be the impact of the salary cap and unrestricted free agency that determines how quickly and how drastic those changes are going to have to be.