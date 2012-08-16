Steelers Announce Sunday's Game Activities

The Pittsburgh Steelers are encouraging fans to arrive early to enjoy the many activities surrounding game day at Heinz Field for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and all gates will open at 6 p.m.

The Steelers 1st-IN-GOAL promotion, sponsored by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, will allow fans who enter Heinz Field early on game days the opportunity to win exclusive prizes from the team. The first 25,000 fans who enter the stadium will be given scratch-off cards at all gates as well as suite and club entrances. Fans will have the opportunity to win pre-game field passes and the chance to participate in the pre-game Terrible Towel Twirl on the Steelers' sideline just prior to kickoff, Steelers gift cards, Terrible Towels, one-night stay at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and Spa, Stage AE concert tickets, Nike replica jersey, one month subscription to PG site, Redbox rental from Giant Eagle, Hunger Games DVD, Official 59Fifty football cap from New Era, Sport Clips haircuts, fountain drinks from Pepsi and GetGo, Augustine's pizzas, Silverstar Meats hot dogs, sweet tea and oatmeal from McDonald's, Smiley cookies from Eat'n Park, appetizers from Andora restaurant and Sabra products.



Fans are encouraged to stop by Stage AE prior to entering the stadium to participate in the Official Tailgate Zone of the Pittsburgh Steelers as many great prizes will be given away. Admission is free and the doors will open at 4 p.m. The Lava Game will perform prior to kickoff outside of Stage AE.

The Steelers are participating all season in the "Let's Tackle Recycling" campaign. At every Steelers home game, the Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) and its partners are collecting aluminum cans, glass containers and plastic bottles and cups at tailgating parties in the parking lots outside of Heinz Field. The "Let's Tackle Recycling" campaign is sponsored by the SEA in partnership with Heinz Field, Alco Parking, Greenstar Recycling, Three Rivers Power Sweep and the PRC.

The following are additional highlights for fans for Sunday's game: