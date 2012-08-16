Steelers Announce Sunday's Game Activities

Aug 16, 2012 at 07:30 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers are encouraging fans to arrive early to enjoy the many activities surrounding game day at Heinz Field for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and all gates will open at 6 p.m.

The Steelers 1st-IN-GOAL promotion, sponsored by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, will allow fans who enter Heinz Field early on game days the opportunity to win exclusive prizes from the team. The first 25,000 fans who enter the stadium will be given scratch-off cards at all gates as well as suite and club entrances. Fans will have the opportunity to win pre-game field passes and the chance to participate in the pre-game Terrible Towel Twirl on the Steelers' sideline just prior to kickoff, Steelers gift cards, Terrible Towels, one-night stay at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and Spa, Stage AE concert tickets, Nike replica jersey, one month subscription to PG site, Redbox rental from Giant Eagle, Hunger Games DVD, Official 59Fifty football cap from New Era, Sport Clips haircuts, fountain drinks from Pepsi and GetGo, Augustine's pizzas, Silverstar Meats hot dogs, sweet tea and oatmeal from McDonald's, Smiley cookies from Eat'n Park, appetizers from Andora restaurant and Sabra products.


Fans are encouraged to stop by Stage AE prior to entering the stadium to participate in the Official Tailgate Zone of the Pittsburgh Steelers as many great prizes will be given away. Admission is free and the doors will open at 4 p.m. The Lava Game will perform prior to kickoff outside of Stage AE.

The Steelers are participating all season in the "Let's Tackle Recycling" campaign. At every Steelers home game, the Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) and its partners are collecting aluminum cans, glass containers and plastic bottles and cups at tailgating parties in the parking lots outside of Heinz Field. The "Let's Tackle Recycling" campaign is sponsored by the SEA in partnership with Heinz Field, Alco Parking, Greenstar Recycling, Three Rivers Power Sweep and the PRC.

The following are additional highlights for fans for Sunday's game:

  • Hines Ward will be at the game in his new role at NBC Sports.
  • 2012 Steelers Value Books will be given out by the Boy Scouts of America upon entering Heinz Field.
  • Season ticket holders and club suite holders will form a tunnel for the player introductions prior to kickoff to celebrate the team's 80th season and also honor the Year of the Fan.
  • As part of USA Football Month, the team will be recognizing youth football by having a Dick's Sporting Goods youth football game at halftime. The exhibition will feature the West Allegheny Indians versus the Seneca Valley Chiefs.
  • The Ambridge Steel Drum Band will perform on the Main Concourse prior to kickoff.
  • Kendray Mathews (Oliver High School), Isaiah Reeves (Perry High School) and Kathleen McGuire (North Catholic High School) will be presented with Arthur J. Rooney Scholarships.
  • Chris Pittman (Easton, Pa.), who was the winner of this week's "My Pittsburgh Steelers" fan contest, along with 1st-IN-GOAL pre-game field pass winners will help lead this week's Terrible Towel Twirl.
  • CJ Coyne, who sang the national anthem in the movie 'The Dark Knight Rises', will sing Sunday's national anthem.
  • WDVEand theSteelers Radio Networkwill be live at Stage AE for their pre-game shows.
  • TheAlbert Gallatin Area High School JROTC Color Guard (Uniontown) will present Sunday's colors.
  • Tackle Marcus Gilbert will be recognized at halftime for winning the 2011 Joe Greene Great Performance award for being the team's rookie of the year.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL continues working toward diversity

The Steelers are taking part in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative

news

Steelers announce 2023 game themes

The Steelers announced the game themes and celebrations for the 2023 season, including Alumni Weekend and Hall of Honor
news

Statement from Rooney II on Haggans

A statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Clark Haggans
news

Stan Savran, broadcaster, 76

Longtime Pittsburgh broadcaster and trusted voice for decades, passed away on Monday night
news

Statement from Rooney II on Savran

A statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Stan Savran
news

Morehouse promoted to EVP

The Steelers have promoted David Morehouse to an expanded role as Executive Vice President for Strategy, it was announced on Thursday by Team President Art Rooney II
news

Dates are set for OTAs and minicamps

The Steelers offseason program kicks off on April 17
news

Steelers hire Glenn Thomas

Glenn Thomas has been hired as the team's offensive assistant coach
news

Steelers hire Brooks, promote Martin

The Steelers hired Jason Brooks as the team's defensive quality control coach and promoted Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach
news

Early negotiating period is underway

NFL teams can get an early jump on free agency today, with rules in place
news

Getting ready to kick off free agency

Find the answers to all of your NFL free agency questions are right here
news

Statement from Rooney on Haley

A statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Dick Haley
Advertising