Steelers Announce Partnership with Travel Partner for London Game

Apr 19, 2013 at 05:58 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they have partnered with PrimeSport, a premier travel leader in providing access to the biggest sporting events in the world, as their exclusive travel partner for their game in London against the Minnesota Vikings on September 29 at Wembley Stadium.

PrimeSport will be the Steelers' Official Travel Partner to this year's game in London and will provide travel packages that include nonstop, roundtrip airfare from Pittsburgh to London, hotel accommodations, tickets to the game and much more.

For more information on booking safe, dependable and exclusive travel plans, please visit: http://www.steelers.com/tickets-and-stadium/International_Series.html.

