Steelers among top vote getters for Pro Bowl Games

Dec 07, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Pro Bowl Games voting is underway in the NFL and there are multiple Steelers players ranked in the Top 10 in votes at their respective positions.

It should come as no surprise that linebacker T.J. Watt is ranked first overall at outside linebacker as he is having another outstanding season. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who missed four games with a hamstring injury, is ranked ninth at free safety. 

The Steelers special teams are represented in the Top 10 as well, with Miles Killebrew fourth as a specialist. Punter Pressley Harvin III is ranked fifth, while long snapper Christian Kuntz is eighth and kicker Chris Boswell is tenth. 

-->> Vote for Steelers players for the Pro Bowl Games

The traditional Pro Bowl game has been replaced by days of activities, which will culminate with an AFC vs. NFC Flag Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 4.

Leading into the game there will be fun-filled and unique skill competitions, giving fans a different look at all of the league's top players.

Fans can vote for their favorite Steelers players now through Dec. 25. A social aspect of voting will be available beginning on Dec. 11, so keep an eye out for that.

Cast your votes today.

Click on the links to go to the Steelers page and vote for the black and gold.

Player selections will be determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players who will be selected to this year's Pro Bowl Games. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its Pro Bowl teams. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 29.

