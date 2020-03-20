Steelers agree to trade for Wormley

Free agency is in full swing for the Steelers and the latest move is a trade.

The team acquired defensive lineman Chris Wormley and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Baltimore Ravens and are sending the Ravens their fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The trade is agreed upon pending a physical.

Wormley was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the 74th pick overall. He has played in 39 games with 15 starts, including playing in all 16 games in 2019 with seven starts.

In three seasons he has racked up 54 tackles, 35 of them solo stops, two and a half sacks and seven pass defenses. In 2019 he recorded 33 tackles, one and a half sacks and six quarterback hits, all career highs. He added two pass defenses while helping the Ravens defense rank No. 3 in points allowed (17.6) and No. 4 in yards allowed per game (300.6).