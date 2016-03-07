Steelers agree to terms with Golden

The best photos of Safety Rob Golden from the 2015 season thus far.
The Steelers have agreed to terms with safety Robert Goldenon a new three-year contract. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Golden is entering his fifth NFL season with Pittsburgh after joining the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2012 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 63 games during the regular season (three starts) and in three postseason contests.
Golden was named a special teams captain for the second consecutive year in 2015 and played in 16 regular-season games en route to setting career highs in tackles (36), passes defensed (four) and recording his first career interception.