Steelers agree to terms with Gay

Check out the best photos of CB Will Gay.
The Steelers have agreed to terms with cornerback William Gayon a new three-year contract. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
Gay is entering his 10th NFL season and his ninth with Pittsburgh. He entered the NFL a fifth-round (170th overall) draft selection of the Steelers in 2007 and re-joined Pittsburgh after spending the 2012 season with the Arizona Cardinals.
Gay was named a defensive captain in 2015 and established an NFL record for the most consecutive interceptions returned for touchdowns (five), and his five pick-sixes are tied for the most in Steelers' history. Gay has started 92-of-144 regular-season games and six-of-11 postseason contests. He has career totals of 11 interceptions, 97 passes defensed, 6.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.