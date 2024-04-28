 Skip to main content
Transactions

Steelers agree to terms with five undrafted free agents

Apr 27, 2024 at 08:49 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers agreed to terms with five undrafted free agents.

The full list is below:

Beanie Bishop, CB, West Virginia
Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia
John Rhys Plumlee, QB, Central Florida
Julius Welschof, linebacker, Charlotte
Jacoby Windmon, linebacker, Michigan State

More details on the undrafted free agents:

West Virginia defensive back Beanie Bishop: Bishop played one season for the Mountaineers, recording 67 tackles, 54 of them solo stops, and four interceptions while starting 13 games. He earned first team All-American honors (Walter Camp and FWAA) and second team All-American honors (Associated Press, Sporting News, AFCA). He was also selected All-Big 12 Conference first team.

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards: He played in 51 games for the Bulldogs, carrying the ball 390 times for 2,083 yards, while adding 24 touchdowns. Edwards appeared in 12 games in 2023, starting 10. He led Georgia in rushing with 165 carries for 880 yards. His 13 rushing touchdowns ranked second on the team, fifth in the SEC, and 22nd nationally.

Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee: He played in 52 career games, starting 33. Plumlee completed 464 of 760 passes for 5,838 yards and 34 touchdowns. In 2023 he completed 161 of 256 passes for 2,271 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon: Windmon played 41 career games, playing two seasons at Michigan State after transferring from UNLV. He played in 11 games, recording 64 tackles, 23 of them solo stops. He had 12.5 tackles for a loss and six and a half sacks. He also had six forced fumbles, three passes defenses and an interception.

Charlotte defensive end Julius Welschof: He started at defensive end for Charlotte but had his 2023 season cut short due to injury, playing in four games. He began his career at Michigan where he played in 35 games. In 2022 he played in all 14 games. He is from Miesbach, Bavaria, Germany.

PHOTOS: 2024 NFL Draft

Take a look at scenes from the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit and at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex

The Steelers host a NFL Draft Party for Suite Holders, Thursday April 25, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans pose for a photo prior to the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Walter Payton Manning Man of the Year Award recipient Cameron Jordan onstage at the 2024 NFL football draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Adam Hunger/AP Images for the NFL)
Adam Hunger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NFL draft signage seen prior to the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Walter Payton Manning Man of the Year Award recipient Cameron Jordan onstage at the 2024 NFL football draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Adam Hunger/AP Images for the NFL)
Adam Hunger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers fan arrives prior to the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
Todd Rosenberg/2024 Todd Rosenberg
Washington Tackle Troy Fautanu is selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
The Steelers host a NFL Draft Party for Suite Holders, Thursday April 25, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan speak at a press conference following the first-round selection during the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL draft signage seen prior to the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
The Steelers host a NFL Draft Party for Suite Holders, Thursday April 25, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers host a NFL Draft Party for Suite Holders, Thursday April 25, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient Cameron Heyward onstage at the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 2024 in Detroit. (Adam Hunger/AP Images for the NFL)
Adam Hunger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Steelers host a NFL Draft Party for Suite Holders, Thursday April 25, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient Cameron Heyward onstage at the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 2024 in Detroit. (Adam Hunger/AP Images for the NFL)
Adam Hunger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pat Freiermuth and Jillian Cataldo pose for a photo during the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, April 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
Todd Rosenberg/2024 Todd Rosenberg
Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient Cameron Heyward onstage at the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 2024 in Detroit. (Adam Hunger/AP Images for the NFL)
Adam Hunger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Omar Khan speak at a press conference following the first-round selection during the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Walter Payton Manning Man of the Year Award recipient Cameron Jordan onstage at the 2024 NFL football draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit. (Adam Hunger/AP Images for the NFL)
Adam Hunger/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer prior to the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, April 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth announces the second round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, April 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth announces the second round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, April 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith speaks at a press conference following the second-round selection during the NFL Draft at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Friday, April 26, 2024 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
West Virginia Zach Frazier is selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, April 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson is selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, April 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
International Fan of the Year from Mexico cheers prior to announcing a Pittsburgh Steelers pick during the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth announces a pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 26, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer during the third day of the NFL football draft, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers fan cheers during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (Jeff Lewis/AP Images for the NFL)
Jeff Lewis/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Walter Payton Man of the Year Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward announces the Pittsburgh Steelers first round pick during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Walter Payton Man of the Year Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward arrives to announce the Pittsburgh Steelers first round pick during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
South Dakota State guard Mason McCormick is selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Walter Payton Man of the Year Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward greets Commissioner Roger Goodell prior to announcing the Pittsburgh Steelers first round pick during the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
Ireland International Fan of the Year announces a Pittsburgh Steelers pick during the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
Alika Jenner/2024 Alika Jenner
