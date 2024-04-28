Steelers agree to terms with five undrafted free agents

Following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers agreed to terms with five undrafted free agents.

The full list is below:

Beanie Bishop, CB, West Virginia

Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia

John Rhys Plumlee, QB, Central Florida

Julius Welschof, linebacker, Charlotte

Jacoby Windmon, linebacker, Michigan State

More details on the undrafted free agents:

West Virginia defensive back Beanie Bishop: Bishop played one season for the Mountaineers, recording 67 tackles, 54 of them solo stops, and four interceptions while starting 13 games. He earned first team All-American honors (Walter Camp and FWAA) and second team All-American honors (Associated Press, Sporting News, AFCA). He was also selected All-Big 12 Conference first team.

Georgia running back Daijun Edwards: He played in 51 games for the Bulldogs, carrying the ball 390 times for 2,083 yards, while adding 24 touchdowns. Edwards appeared in 12 games in 2023, starting 10. He led Georgia in rushing with 165 carries for 880 yards. His 13 rushing touchdowns ranked second on the team, fifth in the SEC, and 22nd nationally.

Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee: He played in 52 career games, starting 33. Plumlee completed 464 of 760 passes for 5,838 yards and 34 touchdowns. In 2023 he completed 161 of 256 passes for 2,271 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon: Windmon played 41 career games, playing two seasons at Michigan State after transferring from UNLV. He played in 11 games, recording 64 tackles, 23 of them solo stops. He had 12.5 tackles for a loss and six and a half sacks. He also had six forced fumbles, three passes defenses and an interception.