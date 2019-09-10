Transactions

Presented by

Steelers agree to terms with Elliott

Sep 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

With an open spot on their roster following the trade of Josh Dobbs, the Steelers agreed to terms with linebacker Jayrone Elliott.

Elliott originally signed with the Steelers on Aug. 22 and was released when the team cut down to the 53-man roster.

In the preseason Elliott recorded six tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery that he returned 88 yards for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

Elliott played college ball at Toledo where he saw action in 47 games. He had 124 tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss and 16 sacks.

The team also signed Devlin Hodges to the practice squad. Hodges, a rookie from Samford, completed 20 of 38 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason, with one interception.

He was the all-time leader in career passing yards in FCS history with 14,584 yards, breaking Steve McNair's record. He also received the 2018 Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in FCS football.

Related Content

news

Steelers sign Leal

The Steelers signed rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal, the third-round pick from Texas A & M

news

Steelers sign four players

The Steelers signed four players who took part in the team's rookie minicamp

news

Steelers sign Heyward, Robinson, Oladokun

The Steelers signed three more draft picks, including Connor Heyward, Mark Robinson and Chris Oladokun

news

Steelers sign Pickens

The Steelers signed rookie receiver George Pickens, the second-round pick from the University of Georgia

news

Steelers sign Scott to one-year contract

The Steelers signed offensive lineman Trent Scott

news

Kazee signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract

news

Edmunds signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract

news

Steelers claim Miles Boykin

The Steelers were awarded receiver Miles Boykin off waivers

news

Allen signs one-year tender

Linebacker Marcus Allen signed a one-year restricted free agent tender

news

Hassenauer signs one-year tender

Offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer signed a one-year exclusive rights tender

news

Spillane signs one-year tender

Linebacker Robert Spillane signed a one-year restricted free agent tender

news

Steelers sign Avery, Joseph

The Steelers signed linebacker Genard Avery and safety Karl Joseph to one-year contracts

Advertising