Steelers agree to terms with Elliott

With an open spot on their roster following the trade of Josh Dobbs, the Steelers agreed to terms with linebacker Jayrone Elliott.

Elliott originally signed with the Steelers on Aug. 22 and was released when the team cut down to the 53-man roster.

In the preseason Elliott recorded six tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery that he returned 88 yards for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.

Elliott played college ball at Toledo where he saw action in 47 games. He had 124 tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss and 16 sacks.

The team also signed Devlin Hodges to the practice squad. Hodges, a rookie from Samford, completed 20 of 38 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason, with one interception.