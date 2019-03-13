Transactions

Steelers agree to terms with Berry, Chickillo

Mar 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers agreed to terms with two more of their own as both punter Jordan Berry and linebacker Anthony Chickillo will remain in black and gold through the 2020 season, both of them getting two-year contracts

Berry, who would have become an unrestricted free agent, will be entering his fifth season with the Steelers.

Berry is coming off a 2018 season where he averaged 43.7 yards per punt, with a net of 38.8 yards. He had 28 punts hit inside the 20-yard line.

In is four seasons Berry has a 43.8-yard average per punt, which ranks third in team history. He also has a total of 107 punts inside the 20-yard line, which is third in team history. His career long is 79 yards, recorded in 2015. His longest in 2018 was 69 yards.

Berry holds the top two single-season net punting averages in team history with 40.2 in 2016 and 39.8 in 2017, and is tied for third with Daniel Sepulveda, with a 39.1 average in 2015.

Chickillo, who is entering his fifth season with the Steelers, also was slated to become an unrestricted free agent.

Chickillo played in all 16 games in 2018, finishing with 17 tackles and one and a half sacks. He also added two fumble recoveries and a pass defense. Chickillo recovered a fumble against the Chiefs on defense and added a special teams recovery on a kickoff return against the Panthers.

Chickillo had a career-high three sacks in 2017, including two in the season opener against the Cleveland Browns. He sacked Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer twice, the first multi-sack game of his career. Chickillo also scored the first touchdown of his career in the game, and the team's first touchdown of 2017, after Tyler Matakevich blocked a punt and he recovered it in the end zone.

For his career he has recorded 56 tackles, seven sacks, 13 quarterback hits, nine tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He also has added 23 special teams tackles.

PHOTOS: The best of Jordan Berry - 2018

Take a look at some of the best photographs of Steelers P Jordan Berry from the 2018 season

PHOTOS: The best of Anthony Chickillo - 2018

Take a look at some of the best photographs of Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo from the 2018 season

