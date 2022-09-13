Transactions

Steelers add two to practice squad

Sep 13, 2022 at 03:00 PM
The Steelers signed linebacker Ryan Anderson and tight end Rodney Williams to the practice squad.

Anderson was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in 52 games, starting four, while recording 78 tackles, including seven for a loss, five forced fumbles, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed.

He signed with the New York Giants in 2021 but was only with the team for the offseason.

Anderson played at the University of Alabama where he was a first team All-SEC selection and a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.

Williams was signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft but released during the preseason.

Williams played college ball at Tennessee-Martin, where he played in 53 games, starting 26. He finished with 99 receptions for 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns, finishing his career ranked ninth in school history in receptions.

In a related move, the Steelers released tight end Justin Rigg and receiver Jaquarii Roberson from the practice squad.

Advertising