Steelers Add Rookie Wide Receiver to Roster
PITTSBURGH ― The Steelers announced today that the team has signed rookie free agent wide receiver Kevin Marion to a contract. Financial terms were not released.
Marion (5-10, 168) was not selected in last Month's NFL Draft after a four-year college career at Wake Forest. Marion caught 44 passes for 485 yards and one touchdown during his college career, including 18 passes for 192 yards as a senior in 2007.
Marion will wear uniform No. 80 for the Steelers.
