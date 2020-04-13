Transactions

Steelers add depth at receiver

Apr 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM

The Steelers added another XFL player to the offseason roster with the signing of receiver Saeed Blacknall, a wide receiver who played for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

Blacknall, who played college football at Penn State, originally signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the season on the Raiders practice squad. He was signed by the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 preseason but waived before the regular season began. Blacknall spent time on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

While at Penn State he had 50 receptions for 979 yards and seven touchdowns in 34 games.

"All of those players in those different leagues were scouted as college players at one point so we have a nice base of information," said General Manager Kevin Colbert about signing XFL players. "Most of them have been in an NFL camp and played in preseason games so we have an evaluation on them. We were looking to add guys. It's good those players are made available to us.

"Going through this draft we are with some limited information, that could curtail some of the college free agents we are able to sign just on the knowledge of who they are type of basis. Knowing these players a little better, we felt it was important to add as many as we thought could help us in terms of being a competitive player for training camp."

The team previously announced the signing of three XFL players, including defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, safety Tyree Kinnel and linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz, to one-year contracts.

