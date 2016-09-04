Transactions

Steelers add 10 to practice squad

Sep 04, 2016 at 07:24 AM

The Steelers have agreed to terms with 10 players for the team's practice squad, it was announced today. The players include running backs Brandon Brown-Dukes and Cameron Stingily, wide receivers Demarcus Ayers and Cobi Hamilton, tight end Rashaun Allen, offensive tackle Matt Feiler, defensive end Caushaud Lyons, defensive tackle Johnny Maxey, cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz and linebacker Travis Feeney.

