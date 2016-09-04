Steelers add 10 to practice squad

The Steelers have agreed to terms with 10 players for the team's practice squad, it was announced today. The players include running backs Brandon Brown-Dukes and Cameron Stingily, wide receivers Demarcus Ayers and Cobi Hamilton, tight end Rashaun Allen, offensive tackle Matt Feiler, defensive end Caushaud Lyons, defensive tackle Johnny Maxey, cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz and linebacker Travis Feeney.
Sep 04, 2016
