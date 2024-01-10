Transactions

Steelers restore Kazee to active roster

Jan 10, 2024 at 03:57 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers restored safety Damontae Kazee to the 53-man roster and placed fellow safety Trenton Thompson on the Reserve/Injured List.

Kazee, who missed the last three regular season games while on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner List, played in 14 games in 2023, starting nine of them.

He finished the regular season with 61 total tackles, 46 of them solo stops, two interceptions, three passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Kazee was back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Monday, happy to return with his teammates.

"It's good to be back," said Kazee with a smile. "It was good to see everybody back here. It feels good."

He admitted it wasn't an easy time, but he spent it at home in California with his family, working out and keeping close tabs on his teammates since he wasn't permitted at the practice facility during that time.

"You always want to go out there and battle with your brothers," said Kazee. "It was kind of hard for me, but I got over it.

"They did a terrific job. I think it looks good. I wouldn't change anything if I was running it, so the defense and offense look good. Now, we're in the playoffs and we've just got to win."

