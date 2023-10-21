Steelers activate Johnson, make other moves

The Steelers made several roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFI Stadium.

The team activated receiver Diontae Johnson from the Reserve/Injured List to the active roster. Johnson was designated to return to practice on Monday and the team had a 21-day window to activate him.

The Steelers also placed tight end Pat Freiermuth on the Reserve/Injured List. Freiermuth has been dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the Ravens game.

Freiermuth has eight receptions for 53 yards and two touchdowns this season.

In addition, the team released receiver Gunner Olszewski.

Johnson has been out since he injured his hamstring against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the season and is happy to be back.

"I am very excited. It's been a long process, fighting to get back. I am looking forward to showing them I am ready for Sunday," said Johnson.

Coach Mike Tomlin said getting Johnson back provides the offense with a key route runner.

"Expert route running," said Tomlin of what he brings. "He is a route runner. Vertical, non-vertical. He can create separation at break points.

"That is his distinguishing trait, but that is no secret."

And that is exactly what Johnson plans on doing.

"That spark from a route running standpoint," said Johnson. "Me being able to get open easily. Comfort for Kenny (Pickett) out there knowing he can rely on his guys, knowing who is going to be open each down and distance. We can play fast knowing Kenny is comfortable, he has his guys back. Just us playing as one and moving fast."

His return will also help fellow receiver George Pickens, who has been getting more attention with Johnson out of the lineup.

"It impacts him a lot. It takes a lot off his plate," said Johnson. "It allows us to get back to what we do best, which is playing football and making plays. We feed off each other. When he makes a play, I make a play. I love it."

Johnson's return is an overall boost for the receiving corps, who are happy to have him back.