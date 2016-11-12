Transactions

Steelers activate Green

Nov 12, 2016 at 07:54 AM

When Ladarius Green signed with the Steelers back in March, he was excited about the opportunity that was ahead of him.

"It's good to know they wanted to sign me, that they believe in me," said Green shortly after signing. "Now I want to get on the field and catch some passes."

Now, eight months after he signed, he finally could make that happen.

Green was activated off the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Saturday and is eligible to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at Heinz Field.

To make room for Green on the active roster, the Steelers released linebacker L.J. Fort.

Green had been hampered by an ankle injury since the team's offseason workouts began, keeping him on the sidelines since he arrived in Pittsburgh. He missed all of training camp and was placed on the PUP list on Aug. 30.

The 21-day window for him to return to practice began on Oct. 25, and the team had to decide whether to activate him or place him on injured reserve, therefore ending his season. Activating him is just what he wanted.

"If (Coach Mike Tomlin) calls my name, I will be as prepared as I can," said Green. "I have been getting the same amount of reps (in practice this week). We always rotate it. We still have been rotating.

"I study the playbook. I treat it as if I am playing whether I am or not."

Green, who played in 47 games in his first four seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, catching 77 passes for 1,087 yards and seven touchdowns, can be a solid weapon for Ben Roethlisberger.

"He is a guy who can stretch the field, who's played the game of football before, who shows some speed, a big body," said Roethlisberger. "One of those guys we just talked about who can help in the middle of the field, so, excited for the opportunity to work more with him and to see what he can bring to this offense."

