Steelers activate Green

"It's good to know they wanted to sign me, that they believe in me," said Green shortly after signing. "Now I want to get on the field and catch some passes."

Now, eight months after he signed, he finally could make that happen.

Green was activated off the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Saturday and is eligible to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys at Heinz Field.

To make room for Green on the active roster, the Steelers released linebacker L.J. Fort.

Green had been hampered by an ankle injury since the team's offseason workouts began, keeping him on the sidelines since he arrived in Pittsburgh. He missed all of training camp and was placed on the PUP list on Aug. 30.