Transactions

Presented by

Steelers activate Cameron Heyward

Nov 01, 2023 at 05:30 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers activated defensive tackle Cameron Heyward from the Reserve/Injured List. Heyward was designated to return to practice on Oct. 26 and the team had a 21-day window to activate him.

Heyward was placed on the list after suffering a groin injury in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. 

Heyward said he felt good after he first returned to practice last week, and he has been a full participant in practice this week. Heyward does not have a status designation entering tomorrow night's game with Tennessee.

"It felt good. It's been some weeks," said Heyward. "It's been a while. I am excited to just get back out there, get in the flow of things."

Heyward said his conditioning has been good throughout the process, helping him to adjust back to the rigors of practice. 

"The conditioning has been great," said Heyward. "I have been running every day. From walking, to going in the pool, to Arc trainer to the bike, there have been a multitude of things I have been trying to do. It's only benefitting me.

"I am excited to keep asking for more. Checking things off the box and moving forward."

The timing of getting Heyward back works well for the defense as they will face a tough test in Titans running back Derrick Henry. 

"He is a difference maker. He really is," said linebacker T.J. Watt of Heyward. "He has been doing it for a long time. A guy that has played in this matchup more than a few times. Anytime you can plug in a player like him, it's going to make a difference no matter what." 

It also doesn't hurt to get another veteran leader back, one who is also a defensive captain along with Watt. 

"It's going to be huge for us," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "I can't wait to have him back. I know he has been working his butt off to get back. We are all excited. It's going to be huge for us on the field, but also overall leadership wise having his presence around is going to be huge."

Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Steelers make additional practice squad moves

The Steelers made additional practice squad moves on Tuesday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made several moves to their practice squad on Monday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers practice squad continues to evolve with two new signings
news

Steelers activate Johnson, make other moves

The Steelers activated Diontae Johnson, placed Pat Freiermuth on the Reserve/Injured List and released Gunner Olszewski
news

Steelers sign Rush

The Steelers signed cornerback Darius Rush on Wednesday
news

Steelers make roster move

The Steelers continue to make changes to their practice squad
news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made several moves to their practice squad on Monday
news

Steelers elevate multiple players for Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated multiple players from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium
news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers made additional roster moves on Wednesday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made multiple practice squad moves on Tuesday
news

Steelers make roster move

The Steelers waived receiver Dez Fitzpatrick
Advertising