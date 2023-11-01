Steelers activate Cameron Heyward

The Steelers activated defensive tackle Cameron Heyward from the Reserve/Injured List. Heyward was designated to return to practice on Oct. 26 and the team had a 21-day window to activate him.

Heyward was placed on the list after suffering a groin injury in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Heyward said he felt good after he first returned to practice last week, and he has been a full participant in practice this week. Heyward does not have a status designation entering tomorrow night's game with Tennessee.

"It felt good. It's been some weeks," said Heyward. "It's been a while. I am excited to just get back out there, get in the flow of things."

Heyward said his conditioning has been good throughout the process, helping him to adjust back to the rigors of practice.

"The conditioning has been great," said Heyward. "I have been running every day. From walking, to going in the pool, to Arc trainer to the bike, there have been a multitude of things I have been trying to do. It's only benefitting me.

"I am excited to keep asking for more. Checking things off the box and moving forward."

The timing of getting Heyward back works well for the defense as they will face a tough test in Titans running back Derrick Henry.

"He is a difference maker. He really is," said linebacker T.J. Watt of Heyward. "He has been doing it for a long time. A guy that has played in this matchup more than a few times. Anytime you can plug in a player like him, it's going to make a difference no matter what."

It also doesn't hurt to get another veteran leader back, one who is also a defensive captain along with Watt.