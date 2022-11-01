Steelers acquire Jackson, trade Claypool

First-year Steelers' GM Omar Khan had a busy first NFL trade deadline, shipping out one player and adding another.
The Steelers acquired veteran cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders and traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. The Steelers acquired the Bears' original 2023 second-round pick for Claypool. They acquired Jackson and a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick from the Commanders for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick.
Both trades are pending physicals.
In Jackson, the Steelers acquired a veteran cornerback with whom they're quite familiar. Jackson was a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2016.
Jackson, who just turned 30 last week, has appeared in 75 career games, 64 of them starts. He has 205 career tackles with five interceptions, 51 pass defenses and one sack.
Jackson has appeared in just four games for the Commanders this season, sitting out since Week 5 because of a back issue.
In eight career games against the Steelers, Jackson has 25 tackles and six pass defenses.
Jackson joins a Steelers secondary that has been banged up this season. Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace all have missed at least one game this season because of injury.
The Steelers have given up an NFL-high 17 touchdown passes this season, though they also have picked off eight passes, which is tied for fourth.
In 39 career games with the Steelers, Claypool, 24, caught 153 passes for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had 32 rushes for 167 yards and two scores, while also throwing one touchdown pass, that coming in last week's 35-13 loss at Philadelphia. Claypool had 32 receptions for
Claypool's departure leaves the Steelers with Diontae Johnson, rookie George Pickens, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski and Steven Sims in their wide receiver group.
