Steelers acquire Jackson, trade Claypool

First-year Steelers' GM Omar Khan had a busy first NFL trade deadline, shipping out one player and adding another.

The Steelers acquired veteran cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders and traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears. The Steelers acquired the Bears' original 2023 second-round pick for Claypool. They acquired Jackson and a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick from the Commanders for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick.

Both trades are pending physicals.

In Jackson, the Steelers acquired a veteran cornerback with whom they're quite familiar. Jackson was a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2016.

Jackson, who just turned 30 last week, has appeared in 75 career games, 64 of them starts. He has 205 career tackles with five interceptions, 51 pass defenses and one sack.

Jackson has appeared in just four games for the Commanders this season, sitting out since Week 5 because of a back issue.