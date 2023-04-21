Steelers acquire Robinson II via trade

Robinson was with the Chicago Bears for four seasons (2018-21), playing in 57 games with 293 receptions for 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had a career-high 102 receptions in 2020, finishing that season with 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. His 102 receptions were also a team-high in 2020 and ranked sixth in the NFL.

His first four seasons in the league were with the Jaguars where he had his best season in 2015, pulling in 80 receptions for career highs in yards with 1,400, and touchdowns with 14, including a 90-yarder against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. He earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in 2015.