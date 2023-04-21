Steelers acquire Robinson II via trade

Transactions

The Steelers acquired veteran receiver Allen Robinson II in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams. The Steelers acquired Robinson and a seventh round pick (251st) in the 2023 NFL Draft in exchange for a seventh round pick (234th) in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Robinson, who will be entering his 10th season in the NFL, was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, the 61st overall pick.

Robinson has started 105 of the 110 games he has played in. He has 528 career receptions for 6,748 yards, a 12.8-yard average, and 43 touchdowns.He has recorded at least one catch in all 110 career games, the third-longest active streak to begin a player's career.

He spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams after signing with them as a free agent. He started 10 games, finishing with 33 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns before his season was cut short by a foot injury.

Robinson was with the Chicago Bears for four seasons (2018-21), playing in 57 games with 293 receptions for 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had a career-high 102 receptions in 2020, finishing that season with 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. His 102 receptions were also a team-high in 2020 and ranked sixth in the NFL.

His first four seasons in the league were with the Jaguars where he had his best season in 2015, pulling in 80 receptions for career highs in yards with 1,400, and touchdowns with 14, including a 90-yarder against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. He earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in 2015.

Robinson played collegiately at Penn State where he finished his career with 177 receptions for 2,474 yards, a 14-yard average, and 17 touchdowns. He was also a two-time Big Ten Conference Receiver of the Year and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors twice.

