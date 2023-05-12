5 for Friday: Yes, the schedule matters

For the Steelers, this year's schedule is rated the 25th-most difficult based on how their 2023 opponents finished last season. Now, that certainly can change from year to year, but it's a far different story than what the Steelers faced the previous two seasons, when their schedule was rated one of the two most-difficult in the NFL.

When you look at not only who you play, but when you play them, you start to get a better sense of what a season could look like – barring massive injuries, of course.

• So, how do things look for the Steelers' schedule?

Promising.

As mentioned, the Steelers play the 25th-toughest schedule in the NFL. And outside of the three-game gauntlet the team must face to close things out – at home against Cincinnati Dec. 23, then at Seattle and Baltimore to close out the season – it sets up well.

Three of the team's four prime time games are at home, including a pair of Thursday night games, Nov. 2 against the Titans and Dec. 7 against the Patriots.

The Steelers also are at home leading into both of those Thursday night games. So, not only do they get to host both Thursday night contests, they aren't coming off road games to do so.

Their only night road game happens to be Sept. 24 in Las Vegas against the Raiders, a game in which the visiting venue promises to be overrun with fans wearing black and gold.