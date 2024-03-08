5 for Friday: Winning the offseason

But the Steelers have long operated in a fashion in which they fill out the roster with NFL-capable players at all starting positions going into the draft so that they don't necessarily force themselves to take a player at a particular position based on need.

Given that, there are no glaring needs heading into free agency. The Steelers have starter-capable players at pretty much every position on their roster. If they had to line up and play a game Sunday, they could do so, even at center, where Nick Herbig is currently penciled in as a potential replacement for Mason Cole, who was released recently.

If a player is available who the team feels is an obvious upgrade, the Steelers will make a move, whether it be in free agency or in the draft.

The key to free agency is not necessarily signing the biggest names. It's all about signing the right people at prices that make sense not just for the current year, but in future ones, as well.

That might not be what fans necessarily want. Everyone wants the big-name players. They've heard of them. But more often than not, you're paying for that name on the back of the jersey and what the player has done elsewhere, not what he's going to do for you.

You're not going to hit on all free agents. That's just the reality of the situation. If a player is available, he's often on the market for a variety of reasons. Players become too expensive for what they provide. Their play has started to slip. Or they just don't fit the scheme the team plays either due to a miscalculation in the team's original evaluation or a coaching change. There are other reasons, as well, but those are the main ones.

The big splashes or early signings aren't always the best ones.

One need only look at the Steelers' signing on Seumalo last year – one week into free agency – for proof of that.

It wasn't the biggest deal signed by an offensive lineman. It didn't make the most headlines. But it was as solid a signing as any in the league last offseason.