5 for Friday: Taking a look at first-round values

• The word bust gets thrown around all too often when fans and media talk about players.

In my look at the drafts from 2018 through 2022, there were certainly a number of first-round picks that might not have been stars, but they were and are solid NFL players.

Former Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds is one of those.

And Edmunds was the 28th pick in the draft, not a top-10 or even top-20 selection. There's a huge difference.

He might be a disappointment to some, but he's not a bust. He's an NFL player and regular starter and has been in all six of his NFL seasons.

As most people who follow the draft know, in every draft, there is a tier of players who would be first-round picks in any draft that is typically between 12 and 18 players deep. And then there is a tier of players who could be first-round or second-round picks depending on need. That tier typically consists of 25 to 40 players.

This year's draft isn't typical. This year, there might be as many as 24 players who almost certainly would be first-round picks in just about any draft – largely bolstered by the strong offensive tackle class.

And the second tier of players goes an additional 40 or so players deep, largely led by the wide receiver and cornerback group.

That's why the mock drafts you see this year largely have the same 20 to 25 players in the top spots, with just a sprinkling of different names at the back end.

That 2018 draft in which Edmunds was the 28th pick? It wasn't particularly deep at all. There were at least nine players selected before the Steelers took Edmunds who absolutely could be considered bigger misses than Edmunds, who played a large number of defensive snaps for the Steelers before leaving in free agency.

• The more we hear about the new NFL kickoff rule, the more odd it seems.

By now, you've all heard about or read about the rule, which will put all of the coverage team with the exception of the kicker, on the opposing side of the field to cut down on the high-speed collisions.