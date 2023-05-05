5 for Friday: Khan played his cards well

After all, the more bites at the apple you have, the better your draft is going to look.

This is not to throw a wet blanket on anything the Steelers did last weekend. As mentioned, by all accounts, they did well.

But, as Tomlin was quick to note Saturday night, we won't know if this draft class was a hit or not for a few years.

"The quality of this weekend will be played out of the next three to five years of the careers of these people," Tomlin said. "We have some responsibility in terms of that. It's our job to help them grow and develop. We're excited about getting started with that."

There should, however, be some immediate help, even though in a draft that had a lot of over-aged prospects thanks to COVID-19. While some players in this draft were already 23 or 24 years old – and in some cases, 25 – the Steelers' first five draft picks are all 21.

The Steelers didn't take a player who was older than 21 until selecting cornerback Cory Trice Jr., in the seventh round. And at that point, Trice was just too good to pass up.

Fellow seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson, an offensive lineman out of Maryland, also is already 22.

The rest of the team's draft class is young, which in a draft such as this one, couldn't have been an accident.

The Steelers obviously wanted young guys who still have plenty of upside.

• It's interesting to note that of the 32 first-round draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft, only 12 had their fifth-year option picked up.

That used to signal that the teams were somehow unhappy with the production of the player.

But under the new CBA signed a couple of years ago, that is no longer the case. The way the fifth-year option now works, the option year is balanced to take into account how much those players have played and how successful they have been.

It used to be tied into where they were selected in the first round, making the salaries much more palatable, especially for players taken later in the first round.