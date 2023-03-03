5 for Friday: Khan building with an eye on AFC North

Khan has to keep that in mind as he and head coach Mike Tomlin sit down to decide which players the Steelers keep in free agency, who the team tries to acquire in free agency and who the team adds in the draft.

In Jackson, the Ravens have perhaps the most dynamic running quarterback in NFL history. In Burrow, the Bengals have an extremely accurate pocket passer. And in Watson, the Browns have perhaps a combination of both of those players – albeit to a lesser level – in a quarterback who can both run and throw with the best of the league.

Finding players who can help a team compete against those different styles of quarterbacks is one of the biggest parts of Khan's job. After all, the easiest path to the playoffs is to win your division. And to win your division, it most certainly helps to beat the other teams in that division.

It's a daunting task. But it's one of which Khan has long dreamed.

"I would say it's been a dream come true for me since I was a kid to have the opportunity to build a Super Bowl roster and win a few Super Bowls," Khan said. "Every day I go to work, I'm very appreciative and I love it. I'm surrounded by great people, a great head coach, great owner, great locker room, great support staff, great football staff. It's fun. Every day is fun.

"I'm looking forward to the first draft and I'm looking forward to getting back to football in September.

Khan feels the Steelers are set up to add the pieces necessary to do that this offseason.

The Steelers are in a good place in relation to the NFL's salary cap, while they have three picks in the top 49 selections of this year's draft with which to add high-quality prospects, holding the 17th, 32nd and 49th picks in this draft. The Steelers also own picks 80, 120, 237 and 243.