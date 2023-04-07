5 for Friday: No, you don't have to score 30 points per game

There have been wide receivers, interior offensive linemen, offensive tackles, defensive tackles, cornerbacks and safeties.

At this point, the only positions from which they haven't hosted players is at quarterback, running back and linebacker, both inside and outside.

Anybody trying to truly guess their intentions is doing just that – guessing.

Considering they've hosted a number of cornerbacks and defensive linemen, there is an assumption they're highly interested in adding at those two spots.

But they've also hosted four interior offensive linemen to this point. This after signing Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig, both of whom have experience at all three interior offensive line spots.

There seems to be a thoughtfully non-rhythmic approach to who they bring in. Is it a smokescreen? Is their interest in adding more interior offensive linemen? Gotta keep everyone guessing.

That's what this time of year is all about.

• The Steelers haven't taken defensive players with their top two picks in the draft since selecting cornerback Artie Burns in the first round and safety Sean Davis in the second in 2016. In fact, their first three picks in the 2016 were defensive players, as nose tackle Javon Hargrave was taken in the third round that year.

That draft ended a streak of three consecutive in which the Steelers had taken defensive players with their top two picks acquiring linebacker Ryan Shazier and defensive end Stephon Tuitt in 2014 and outside linebacker Bud Dupree and cornerback Senquez Golson in 2015.

After taking offensive players in the first two rounds of the past two drafts in Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens last year and running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth in 2021, it just might be time to go heavy on the defensive side of things this year.