5 for Friday: No, Fitzpatrick is not a dirty player

They do. That's why the players wear all the safety equipment. But large, athletic people crashing into each other cause injuries.

It's an unfortunate part of the game.

Some have suggested Fitzpatrick didn't need to go low on Chubb. But Chubb is a 5-foot-11, 227-pound ball of muscle. Fitzpatrick is 6-foot-1, 207 pounds.

Chubb had a head of steam and Fitzpatrick made a split-second decision on what was necessary to get him on the ground.

"I would say one, they never tackled Nick Chubb before, wanting me to go high on him," Fitzpatrick said. "Two, what I saw was that it opened up. I didn't see anybody on him. I made the decision as soon as I saw the hole open up and I saw him in the hole, I had to go low. You can tell me not to tackle him low, but it's a fast game. It's milliseconds. You have to make decisions within milliseconds.

"You can't really control what happens after you make your decision. I had already chosen to go low. Somebody got on his back as I was going low. What happened, happened. There's nothing I would really do differently. It's very unfortunate. Chubb is a great player. He makes the game better when he is playing. I'm praying for a speedy recovery."