5 for Friday: Low-risk, high-reward total makeover

Wallace exploded with a 1,257-yard season in 2010, while Sanders caught 28 passes, Randle El 22 and Brown 16. Sanders and Brown also were key components in the postseason that year, as the Steelers advanced to the Super Bowl. McFadden started all 16 games for the Steelers in 2010.

In acquiring cornerback Donte Jackson, an expected starter opposite Joey Porter Jr., and a sixth-round draft pick from the Panthers in return for Johnson and a seventh-round pick, the Steelers simply cut out the middle man.

• The Steelers are one of six teams that have proposed shifting the NFL's trade deadline, which is currently Week 8 of the regular season.

The Steelers have proposed a by-law change that would move the deadline back to Week 9, while the Browns, Jets, Lions, Eagles and Commanders have suggested moving it to Week 10.

The proposals will be discussed and perhaps voted on at the annual spring meeting in Orlando, Fla., which begins Sunday. To pass, 75 percent of the league's owners would have to vote to approve the change.

With the league shifting to a 17-game schedule in 2021, it only makes sense to move the trade deadline back at least one week so that teams have at least half of the season in which to make moves.

The Steelers dealt with issues at inside linebacker in 2023 that perhaps could have been solved in a different fashion had the trade deadline been even one week later.

Linebacker Kwan Alexander suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8 last season, while Cole Holcomb also went down with an injury that ended his season the following week. Unfortunately for the Steelers, when Holcomb was lost for the remainder of the season, the trade deadline had passed.

With no pathway to acquire a player via a trade, the Steelers used a variety of players at inside linebacker the remainder of the season, including signing veteran Myles Jack out of retirement.

Other proposed rule changes that will be discussed next week include one by the Eagles to eschew the onside kick and allow teams to attempt a fourth-and-20 play from its own 20-yard line. Philadelphia proposed a similar change in recent years that hasn't garnered much support.