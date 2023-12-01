5 for Friday: Porter being underrated

In addition, he's also seen action one-on-one against the Rams' Puka Nacua, Davante Adams of the Raiders and Calvin Ridley of the Jaguars.

Yet when ESPN recently ran a story on its web site marking the top players in the game under the age of 24, Porter wasn't named as one of the cornerbacks on the two-deep depth chart. Gardner, the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, was on the first team along with Denver's Patrick Surtain III.

Seattle's Devon Witherspoon, like Porter, a rookie, was on the second team with Kansas City's Trent McDuffie.

Witherspoon has one interception, has allowed four touchdown passes and a completion percentage of 55.9 percent this season. His passer rating allowed is 83.7, which is good, but not when compared to what Porter has done.

McDuffie's passer rating allowed this season is 93.6. As a rookie last season, he allowed a passer rating of 86.5. He has yet to record an interception in his two-year career.

Surtain might be the best cornerback in the NFL, regardless of age. And, like Porter, he'll travel with the opponent's best receiver.

At this point, the only knock on Porter is that he's only "started" five games this season. But even before he was named a starter, Porter was seeing plenty of playing time in the Steelers' nickel and dime defenses. At this point in the season, Porter has played 58.2 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps this season. After playing somewhat sparingly in the first month of the season, seeing just 58 defensive snaps in the team's first four games, he's been nearly impossible to get off the field.

With six games remaining, if Porter continues to play at his current level of play, if he's not in the conversation for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, it would be a crime.

The entire 2023 rookie class looks like a really good one for the Steelers. Broderick Jones has been great at right tackle and Keeanu Benton looks like a star in the making at nose tackle. Darnell Washington and Nick Herbig have been solid contributors.