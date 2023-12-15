5 for Friday: Ward deserves strong HOF consideration

Oh, and he was at his best in the playoffs. Ward appeared in 18 career playoff games. In those games, he had 88 receptions for 1,181 yards and 10 touchdowns. That includes his performance in Super Bowl XL in which he was named MVP after a 5-catch, 123-yard performance in which he also caught a touchdown pass and had one rushing attempt for 18 yards.

He's one of just eight wide receivers in NFL history to be named the Super Bowl MVP.

Ward's Hall of Fame Monitor score on Pro Football Reference is 75.17. That's better than seven other wide receivers already enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Ward absolutely should be in the final 15. His career achievements deserve to be discussed.

It's well past time that happened.

• What a finish NFL fans are in for down the stretch this season.

As things stand heading into Week 15, just two teams are eliminated from playoff contention. Perhaps even more telling is that while the Ravens own the best record in the AFC at 10-3, there are 10 teams within three games of them with four games to play, including six teams with 7-6 records.

Those six teams along with the Browns (8-5) are essentially vying for the three wildcard spots in the AFC playoff field.

The beauty of it – and the NFL couldn't have foreseen this when it made its schedule – is that over the final four games, many of these teams play each other.

The Steelers, who currently have the tiebreakers as the best of the 7-6 teams, have two games remaining against two of the teams that went into this week's games at 7-6, with the Colts this week and the Bengals next.

The Colts, who currently sit in the seventh spot, host the Steelers this week and have a Week 18 game against the Texans still on their schedule.

Not only did the Bengals face NFC playoff contender Minnesota Thursday night, they still have games at Pittsburgh and Kansas City, along with a home finale against the Browns.

And the Bills, who host Dallas this week, still must play in Miami in Week 18.