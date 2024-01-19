5 for Friday: Fire still burns hot in Tomlin

So, it's not a surprise that he would begin the offseason listed as No. 1. After all, once the new league year begins March 13, only he and Mitch Trubisky would currently be on the roster.

But as Tomlin showed at the end of the season, he'll go with the player who best gives his team a chance to win, regardless of who that might be.

"There will be competition. There's always competition in this thing," Tomlin said. "We don't anoint anyone. I'm appreciative of his efforts and where he is and excited about continuing to work with him. But certainly, he will be challenged from a competition perspective moving forward. Competition brings the best out in all of us."

Rudolph will be a free agent this offseason. The Steelers would like to have him return.

And an argument could certainly be made that he could have a leg up in the competition considering he led the Steelers to a 3-1 record in his four starts, throwing for 945 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

"I don't think that any of us can deny what we've seen over the last month or so," Tomlin said of Rudolph's play. "I cannot underscore how impressive it is to be ready. And that preparedness showed. We're less speculative about his capabilities because there's evidence of it. And evidence of it in tough circumstances."

Pickett was a first-round draft pick of this team in 2022. So, it makes sense they're not ready to move on from him quite yet. After all, they're 14-10 in two seasons in his starts.

But he also doesn't need to just be handed the keys as the starter without someone to push him. And Rudolph showed he can do that – and perhaps more.

• The Steelers will have the 20th-overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.