5 for Friday: Enjoy Heyward while you can

I'm not a huge fan of the grades handed out by the Pro Football Focus website as regular readers and listeners can attest.

After all, unless the same person is grading each player, it's not all that different from two different teachers holding the same course but having different styles of subjective grading. Word travels quickly if one is an easier grader than the other.

There's also the fact that many times, the people grading at Pro Football Focus are guessing what the exact assignment was on a particular play and therefore are very open to getting things wrong when handing out blame.

Recently, however, PFF's social media account put out a Tweet naming the four players in the NFL who have posted a grade of at least 85 as a pass rusher and run stopper since the start of 2021 season. The list is Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward, Bills outside linebacker Von Miller, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Raiders defensive end Max Crosby.

In other words, those four players are elite all-around players.

Now 34 and the oldest player on that list, Heyward remains a dominant force for the Steelers with no sign of slowing down.

The only defensive tackle in the NFL who had more tackles than Heyward's 74 last season was Christian Wilkins of the Dolphins. But Heyward had 10.5 sacks, while Wilkins had 3.5.

Only Kansas City's Chris Jones, Quinnen Williams of the Jets, Washington's Darron Payne and the Eagles' Javon Hargrave had more sacks than Heyward.

But none had nearly as many tackles as Heyward. Jones, for example, had 15.5 sacks, but only 44 tackles.

More importantly for the Steelers, Heyward is the unquestioned straw the stirs the drink in their locker room.