5 for Friday: Drafting remains an inexact science

But there are no obvious pressing needs.

• All of that said, the Steelers' 30 pre-draft visits do give a glimpse at the team's intentions – at least to some degree.

For example, of the team's 30 visits, not one was a running back.

With Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Anthony McFarland all returning this season, the Steelers aren't interested in that market.

But the team did bring in a couple of late-round quarterback options and multiple wide receivers, offensive tackles, interior offensive linemen, defensive linemen, edge rushers, safeties and cornerbacks.

And it wouldn't be surprising in the least if they selected players off the list of those they brought in. Or not.

In another week, we'll know what was real and what was a smoke screen.

• One of the helpful things that happen when you have change at the top – at least when it comes to setting the draft board and such – is that there is no clear book on what GM Omar Khan and company value in the draft.

While it's never a bad thing to have continuity anywhere within the organization, when there is little change, other teams begin to get an idea of how teams approach things. They have a feel for what that team will do.

Such was the case, for example, when Ozzie Newsome was still running the draft for the Ravens. Having been in place for so long, it wasn't all that difficult to determine the kind of players Newsome valued.

The same could be said of former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and his scouting department.

But with so many new scouts working under assistant GM Andy Weidl and Khan now one of the decision makers, it will be interesting to see what, if anything, changes come for the Steelers.

The things the team values aren't going to change. The Steelers want tough players who love the game. And they want high-character players.