5 for Friday: Defense absolutely can still win games

You can't win in today's NFL with defense.

At least that's what some people say.

Thing is, they're not exactly correct about that. The Steelers have already won two games this season – against two good teams – specifically because of their defense.

Even more specifically, they've beaten Cleveland and Baltimore this season largely because of the exploits of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Certainly there have been others involved in those victories. Watt and Highsmith haven't done it alone. But they set the tone. And in the cases of those wins over the Browns and Ravens, it was Watt and Highsmith who closed those out.

"We want to set the tone. We don't want to wait around for anyone else to make plays," Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin said. "We want to be the first guys to make plays. We want to be hitting out there. That's a part of our plan. And then those guys are self-starters, the entire room. They come out and they attack. We're always in attack mode no matter what, if it's in the run game or the pass game. That creates splash plays for us."

The Steelers have long been known for their outside linebacker play. Watt and Highsmith are beginning to cement themselves as a duo that belongs being mentioned among the other great ones. And the backups in Markus Golden and Nick Herbig aren't bad, either.

In fact, in the Steelers' first five games, the outside linebackers have produced 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 11 tackles for a loss and five pass defenses.

That puts the outside linebackers – just the outside linebackers – on pace for about 41 sacks this season. The Steelers had 40 sacks, nine forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 2022 – as a team.