Steelers 2023 training camp transactions

Jul 30, 2023 at 11:45 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Sunday, July 30

Alexander signed: The Steelers signed free agent linebacker Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract.

Alexander is entering his ninth season in the NFL after being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Alexander has played in 95 career games, starting 86 of them. He has 12.5 career sacks, eight interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Alexander played for the New York Jets in 2022, seeing action in 17 games with 12 starts. He finished the season with 69 tackles, 42 of them solo stops, six tackles for a loss, one pass defense, one forced fumble and half a sack.

Before signing with the Jets, he spent the 2019 and part of the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers. He was traded by the 49ers to the New Orleans Saints mid-way through the 2020 season, spending the remainder of that season and the 2021 season with the Saints.

He spent his first four seasons with the Bucs, starting all 46 games he played in. He recorded seven sacks and six interceptions over the four years, adding 22 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

To make room for him on the roster the team released offensive tackle Jarrid Williams.

The Steelers have placed fullback Monte Pottebaum on the Reserve/Retired List, it was announced on Sunday.

