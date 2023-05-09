Steelers 2023 schedule to be released on Thursday

If you haven't already done so, make sure to set your reminders for Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m. when the Steelers 2023 schedule will officially be released. The announcement will be part of the NFL's league-wide release.

At 8 p.m., the Steelers complete schedule will be released on all of the Steelers digital and social platforms, with special content throughout the night on @steelers on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

A live Schedule Release program will stream at approximately 8 p.m. on steelers.com as well as on the Steelers Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages. We will also have reaction from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the schedule and an entertaining making the schedule video on all of our digital and social channels.

Steelers Nation Radio and WDVE 100.7 FM will broadcast a live one-hour Schedule Release Special from 8-9 p.m.

For fans in the Pittsburgh market, make sure to tune in to Pittsburgh's CW at 11 p.m. for a half hour Steelers Schedule Release Special. The show will be archived on the Steelers YouTube page.

This year the AFC North teams will face off against each other, as well as the AFC South and the NFC West in games at home and on the road. In addition, there will be three games based on finish within divisions, with the AFC North teams facing teams from the AFC East and NFC North at home and the AFC West on the road.

With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional home game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a home/away basis each year.

At home the Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns in the North, in addition to the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.