Steelers 2023 opponents determined

Jan 09, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

While the dates and times won't be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2023 regular season schedule, which includes traditional AFC North opponents.

This year the AFC North teams will face the AFC South and the NFC West in games at home and on the road. In addition, there will be three games based on finish within divisions, with the AFC North teams facing teams from the AFC East and NFC North at home and the AFC West on the road.

With 17 games on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional home game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a home/away basis each year.

At home the Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns in the North, in addition to the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

On the road the team will face Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland, as well as the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks.

Interested in ticket information for the 2023 season? Learn more here: https://www.steelers.com/tickets/.

