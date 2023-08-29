Steelers 2023 53-man roster

Aug 29, 2023 at 04:04 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

With the initial 53-man roster now set, here is a breakdown of your 2023 Steelers as of the time of posting.

Players are listed by position in alphabetical order.

Offense (24)

Quarterbacks (3): Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky

Running Backs (3): Najee Harris, Anthony McFarland Jr., Jaylen Warren

Offensive Line (9): Spencer Anderson, Mason Cole, Dylan Cook, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor, Isaac Seumalo

Tight Ends (2): Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington

Fullback/Tight End (1): Connor Heyward

Wide Receivers (6): Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Diontae Johnson, Gunner Olszewski, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II

Defense (25)

Defensive Line (7): Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, Cameron Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Larry Ogunjobi, Armon Watts

Linebackers (8): Kwon Alexander, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith, Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson, T.J. Watt

Defensive Backs (10): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Keanu Neal, Patrick Peterson, James Pierre, Joey Porter Jr., Elijah Riley, Chandon Sullivan, Levi Wallace

Specialists (4)

Kicker: Chris Boswell

Punter: Pressley Harvin III, Braden Mann

Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

PHOTOS: 2023 Steelers 53-man roster

Take a look at the Steelers 53-man roster heading into Week 1 of the 2023 season

DT Montravius Adams - No. 57
1 / 106

DT Montravius Adams - No. 57

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Montravius Adams - No. 57
2 / 106

DT Montravius Adams - No. 57

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Kwon Alexander - No. 26
3 / 106

LB Kwon Alexander - No. 26

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Kwon Alexander - No. 26
4 / 106

LB Kwon Alexander - No. 26

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Spencer Anderson - No. 74
5 / 106

OL Spencer Anderson - No. 74

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Spencer Anderson - No. 74
6 / 106

OL Spencer Anderson - No. 74

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Calvin Austin III - No. 19
7 / 106

WR Calvin Austin III - No. 19

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Calvin Austin III - No. 19
8 / 106

WR Calvin Austin III - No. 19

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
DL Keeanu Benton - No. 95
9 / 106

DL Keeanu Benton - No. 95

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DL Keeanu Benton - No. 95
10 / 106

DL Keeanu Benton - No. 95

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
K Chris Boswell - No. 9
11 / 106

K Chris Boswell - No. 9

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
K Chris Boswell - No. 9
12 / 106

K Chris Boswell - No. 9

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Miles Boykin - No. 13
13 / 106

WR Miles Boykin - No. 13

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Miles Boykin - No. 13
14 / 106

WR Miles Boykin - No. 13

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
C Mason Coles - No. 61
15 / 106

C Mason Coles - No. 61

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
C Mason Coles - No. 61
16 / 106

C Mason Coles - No. 61

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Dylan Cook - No. 60
17 / 106

OT Dylan Cook - No. 60

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Dylan Cook - No. 60
18 / 106

OT Dylan Cook - No. 60

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL James Daniels - No. 78
19 / 106

OL James Daniels - No. 78

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL James Daniels - No. 78
20 / 106

OL James Daniels - No. 78

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Minkah Fritzpatrick - No. 39
21 / 106

S Minkah Fritzpatrick - No. 39

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Minkah Fritzpatrick - No. 39
22 / 106

S Minkah Fritzpatrick - No. 39

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Pat Freiermuth - No. 88
23 / 106

TE Pat Freiermuth - No. 88

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Pat Freiermuth - No. 88
24 / 106

TE Pat Freiermuth - No. 88

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Markus Golden - No. 54
25 / 106

LB Markus Golden - No. 54

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Markus Golden - No. 54
26 / 106

LB Markus Golden - No. 54

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris - No. 22
27 / 106

RB Najee Harris - No. 22

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Najee Harris - No. 22
28 / 106

RB Najee Harris - No. 22

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
P Pressley Harvin III - No. 6
29 / 106

P Pressley Harvin III - No. 6

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
P Pressley Harvin III - No. 6
30 / 106

P Pressley Harvin III - No. 6

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
G Nate Herbig - No. 71
31 / 106

G Nate Herbig - No. 71

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
G Nate Herbig - No. 71
32 / 106

G Nate Herbig - No. 71

Douglas DeFlice/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Nick Herbig - No. 51
33 / 106

LB Nick Herbig - No. 51

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Nick Herbig - No. 51
34 / 106

LB Nick Herbig - No. 51

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Cameron Heyward - No. 97
35 / 106

DT Cameron Heyward - No. 97

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Cameron Heyward - No. 97
36 / 106

DT Cameron Heyward - No. 97

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Connor Heyward - No. 83
37 / 106

TE Connor Heyward - No. 83

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Connor Heyward - No. 83
38 / 106

TE Connor Heyward - No. 83

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Alex Highsmith - No. 56
39 / 106

LB Alex Highsmith - No. 56

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Alex Highsmith - No. 56
40 / 106

LB Alex Highsmith - No. 56

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Cole Holcomb - No. 55
41 / 106

LB Cole Holcomb - No. 55

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Cole Holcomb - No. 55
42 / 106

LB Cole Holcomb - No. 55

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Diontae Johnson - No. 18
43 / 106

WR Diontae Johnson - No. 18

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Diontae Johnson - No. 18
44 / 106

WR Diontae Johnson - No. 18

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Broderick Jones - No. 77
45 / 106

OT Broderick Jones - No. 77

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Broderick Jones - No. 77
46 / 106

OT Broderick Jones - No. 77

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Damontae Kazee - No. 23
47 / 106

S Damontae Kazee - No. 23

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Damontae Kazee - No. 23
48 / 106

S Damontae Kazee - No. 23

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Miles Killebrew - No. 28
49 / 106

S Miles Killebrew - No. 28

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Miles Killebrew - No. 28
50 / 106

S Miles Killebrew - No. 28

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LS Christian Kuntz - No. 46
51 / 106

LS Christian Kuntz - No. 46

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LS Christian Kuntz - No. 46
52 / 106

LS Christian Kuntz - No. 46

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DE DeMarvin Leal - No. 98
53 / 106

DE DeMarvin Leal - No. 98

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DE DeMarvin Leal - No. 98
54 / 106

DE DeMarvin Leal - No. 98

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Isaiahh Loudermilk - No. 92
55 / 106

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk - No. 92

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Isaiahh Loudermilk - No. 92
56 / 106

DT Isaiahh Loudermilk - No. 92

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
P Braden Mann - No. 4
57 / 106

P Braden Mann - No. 4

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
P Braden Mann - No. 4
58 / 106

P Braden Mann - No. 4

Douglas DeFlice/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26
59 / 106

RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26
60 / 106

RB Anthony McFarland - No. 26

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Dan Moore Jr. - No. 65
61 / 106

OT Dan Moore Jr. - No. 65

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Dan Moore Jr. - No. 65
62 / 106

OT Dan Moore Jr. - No. 65

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Keanu Neal - No. 31
63 / 106

S Keanu Neal - No. 31

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Keanu Neal - No. 31
64 / 106

S Keanu Neal - No. 31

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Larry Ogunjobi - No. 99
65 / 106

DT Larry Ogunjobi - No. 99

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Larry Ogunjobi - No. 99
66 / 106

DT Larry Ogunjobi - No. 99

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Chukwuma Okorafor - No. 76
67 / 106

OL Chukwuma Okorafor - No. 76

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Chukwuma Okorafor - No. 76
68 / 106

OL Chukwuma Okorafor - No. 76

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Gunner Olszewski - No. 89
69 / 106

WR Gunner Olszewski - No. 89

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Gunner Olszewski - No. 89
70 / 106

WR Gunner Olszewski - No. 89

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Patrick Peterson - No. 20
71 / 106

CB Patrick Peterson - No. 20

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Patrick Peterson - No. 20
72 / 106

CB Patrick Peterson - No. 20

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR George Pickens - No. 14
73 / 106

WR George Pickens - No. 14

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR George Pickens - No. 14
74 / 106

WR George Pickens - No. 14

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Kenny Pickett - No. 8
75 / 106

QB Kenny Pickett - No. 8

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Kenny Pickett - No. 8
76 / 106

QB Kenny Pickett - No. 8

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB James Pierre - No. 42
77 / 106

CB James Pierre - No. 42

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB James Pierre - No. 42
78 / 106

CB James Pierre - No. 42

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Joey Porter Jr. - No 24
79 / 106

CB Joey Porter Jr. - No 24

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Joey Porter Jr. - No 24
80 / 106

CB Joey Porter Jr. - No 24

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Elijah Riley - No. 37
81 / 106

S Elijah Riley - No. 37

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
S Elijah Riley - No. 37
82 / 106

S Elijah Riley - No. 37

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Elandon Roberts - No. 50
83 / 106

LB Elandon Roberts - No. 50

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Elandon Roberts - No. 50
84 / 106

LB Elandon Roberts - No. 50

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Allen Robinson - No. 11
85 / 106

WR Allen Robinson - No. 11

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Allen Robinson - No. 11
86 / 106

WR Allen Robinson - No. 11

Harrison Barden/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Mark robinson - No. 93
87 / 106

LB Mark robinson - No. 93

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Mark robinson - No. 93
88 / 106

LB Mark robinson - No. 93

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Mason Rudolph - No. 2
89 / 106

QB Mason Rudolph - No. 2

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Mason Rudolph - No. 2
90 / 106

QB Mason Rudolph - No. 2

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
G Isaac Seumalo - No. 73
91 / 106

G Isaac Seumalo - No. 73

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
G Isaac Seumalo - No. 73
92 / 106

G Isaac Seumalo - No. 73

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Chandon Sullivan - No. 34
93 / 106

CB Chandon Sullivan - No. 34

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Chandon Sullivan - No. 34
94 / 106

CB Chandon Sullivan - No. 34

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Mitch Trubisky - No. 10
95 / 106

QB Mitch Trubisky - No. 10

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Mitch Trubisky - No. 10
96 / 106

QB Mitch Trubisky - No. 10

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Levi Wallace - No. 29
97 / 106

CB Levi Wallace - No. 29

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Levi Wallace - No. 29
98 / 106

CB Levi Wallace - No. 29

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Jaylen Warren - No. 30
99 / 106

RB Jaylen Warren - No. 30

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Jaylen Warren - No. 30
100 / 106

RB Jaylen Warren - No. 30

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Darnell Washington - No. 80
101 / 106

TE Darnell Washington - No. 80

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Darnell Washington - No. 80
102 / 106

TE Darnell Washington - No. 80

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB T.J. Watt - No. 90
103 / 106

LB T.J. Watt - No. 90

Miranda Costa/Pittsburgh Steelers
LB T.J. Watt - No. 90
104 / 106

LB T.J. Watt - No. 90

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Armon Watts - No. 94
105 / 106

DT Armon Watts - No. 94

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Armon Watts - No. 94
106 / 106

DT Armon Watts - No. 94

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
