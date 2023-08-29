Steelers 2023 53-man roster

With the initial 53-man roster now set, here is a breakdown of your 2023 Steelers as of the time of posting.
Players are listed by position in alphabetical order.
Offense (24)
Quarterbacks (3): Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky
Running Backs (3): Najee Harris, Anthony McFarland Jr., Jaylen Warren
Offensive Line (9): Spencer Anderson, Mason Cole, Dylan Cook, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor, Isaac Seumalo
Tight Ends (2): Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington
Fullback/Tight End (1): Connor Heyward
Wide Receivers (6): Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Diontae Johnson, Gunner Olszewski, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II
Defense (25)
Defensive Line (7): Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, Cameron Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Larry Ogunjobi, Armon Watts
Linebackers (8): Kwon Alexander, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig, Alex Highsmith, Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson, T.J. Watt
Defensive Backs (10): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Keanu Neal, Patrick Peterson, James Pierre, Joey Porter Jr., Elijah Riley, Chandon Sullivan, Levi Wallace
Specialists (4)
Kicker: Chris Boswell
Punter: Pressley Harvin III, Braden Mann
Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz
