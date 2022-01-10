Steelers 2022 opponents determined

Jan 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

While the dates and times won't be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2022 regular season schedule, including the traditional AFC North opponents.

This year the AFC North teams will face the AFC East and the NFC South, in addition to games based on finish within divisions, for the AFC North it being the AFC West at home, and the AFC South and NFC East at home.

At home the Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns in the North, in addition to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.    

With the 17th game still on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional road game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a home/away basis each year.

On the road the team will face Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland, as well as the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.

Interested in ticket information for the 2022 season? Learn more here: https://www.steelers.com/tickets/.

