Statement from Tomlin on Butler's retirement

Statement from Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin on Keith Butler:
I appreciate everything Keith Butler did for me personally, and our entire team and coaching staff, during the 15 years I spent with him here in Pittsburgh. Keith and I began our friendship in 1996 at the University of Memphis and have remained close to this day. He helped build some of the greatest defenses in the League during our time together in Pittsburgh, and I am appreciative of his dedication and commitment to making our players better on and off the field.
I wish Keith and his family all the best in his retirement.