Statement from Rooney on Haley

Statement by Steelers President Art Rooney II on Dick Haley:
We lost an amazing football mind and a better man with the passing of Dick Haley. He was a valuable part of this franchise for 23 years, the first 4 of those as a player and the final 19 as a member of the Player Personnel Department.
Dick played an instrumental role in our unprecedented success in the 1970s during the second part of his career. He developed a unique eye for talent, and he ultimately helped identify and draft many of the players that allowed us to win four Super Bowls during that decade.
My condolences go out to the entire Haley family during this difficult time.