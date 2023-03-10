Statement from Rooney on Haley

Statement by Steelers President Art Rooney II on Dick Haley:

We lost an amazing football mind and a better man with the passing of Dick Haley. He was a valuable part of this franchise for 23 years, the first 4 of those as a player and the final 19 as a member of the Player Personnel Department.

Dick played an instrumental role in our unprecedented success in the 1970s during the second part of his career. He developed a unique eye for talent, and he ultimately helped identify and draft many of the players that allowed us to win four Super Bowls during that decade.