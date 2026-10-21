Stade de France: An iconic arena

After all, France would win the 1998 World Cup on home soil, with a 3-0 victory over Brazil. It's perhaps the greatest sporting moment in French history, as the host country had not hoisted the trophy since 1978, and hasn't done so since.

"Beyond the sporting achievement itself, the date remains a powerful symbol of national unity and collective pride," Picolet said. "Stade de France had only been open for a few months, yet it immediately became the setting for one of the most defining moments in modern French history."

The French take pride in that championship to the point that July 12, 1998, effectively stands alone as an important date. Ever since, Stade de France has been woven into the fabric of French athletics.

About a mile away sits the Basilica of Saint-Denis, where French kings were buried for centuries. Historic and scenic in locale, but sleek and modern in design, Stade de France appears to be up for the task of welcoming the NFL into its architectural excellence.