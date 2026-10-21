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Stade de France: An iconic arena
Steelers will take on the Saints at a venue that opened in 1998 and is an architectural marvel
By Brian Batko Oct 21, 2026

It was Jan. 28, 1998 when soccer legend Zinedine Zidane slammed home a rebound for the first goal ever scored at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just north of the Paris city limits.

That's akin to Jerome Bettis scoring the first touchdown at Acrisure Stadium, which he did to open the Steelers' new home in the first preseason game in 2001.

Call that one parallel between the Steelers and this unprecedented NFL venue.

The Steelers will play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Stade de France. After more than a decade without international flair to the schedule, the Steelers will go overseas for the second year in a row.

And for the second year in a row, the Steelers will help christen a stadium with NFL regular-season action. Stade de France may not pack the historical heft of last year's venue, Croke Park in Dublin, but it's a different kind of European spectacle.

"What makes Stade de France unique is its combination of history, architecture and its role in French sporting and cultural life," said Stade de France CEO François-Régis Picolet. "For nearly three decades, it has hosted some of the world's biggest sporting and entertainment events and has been the setting for many unforgettable moments. ... But what visitors often remember most is the atmosphere created when tens of thousands of people come together to share the same experience."

With a capacity of 80,000, it's the largest stadium in France and the sixth-largest for a sporting event on its continent. The venue has hosted a World Cup final, two Rugby World Cup finals, the 2024 Olympic Games and more.

The French soccer team is Stade de France's most notable tenant, famous for their buttoned-up blue jerseys. Steelers defensive linemen have a longstanding tradition of wearing their own "work shirts" with white collars for their final practice before game day.

Sunday, the pads will take precedence over shin guards, and they'll kick around a different oblong ball. France's national soccer players are known as "Les Bleus," but the Steelers and Saints will turn it black and gold. The breathtaking speed of all-time World Cup leading scorer Kylian Mbappe will give way to the smooth strides of DK Metcalf.

It was Metcalf who made the biggest play last year in the Steelers' international game, an 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Aaron Rodgers in the NFL's foray into Ireland. The Steelers beat the Vikings, 24-21, in front of a throbbing crowd of 74,512 that included Pittsburgh faithful, Dublin locals and fans from all over Europe and beyond.

"Our global reach and fan engagement really continues to accelerate around the world," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, International, & League Events. "We have nine offices, with our Paris office opening (last) month. Dedicated teams on the ground, engaging with fans on a year-round basis, and really a true global mindset across the entire league and the clubs."

Indeed, a city as renowned as Paris figures to draw a similar diaspora of football lovers as Dublin did, and Stade de France is the crown jewel of the country's arenas. As O'Reilly put it, the NFL had "good conversations" with Stade de France leadership about staging an NFL matchup there dating to the 2024 Olympics, and the game was announced Feb. 2, 2026, along with the Saints' participation.

The Steelers were announced as the opponent May 13, marking the third regular-season international game in franchise history, with all three in different European countries. They can become just the second NFL team to win an international game in two different countries in back-to-back seasons since 2011.

"Hosting the first NFL regular-season game in France is undoubtedly a significant milestone, both for the development of American football in our country and for Stade de France," said Picolet. "We have seen strong interest around the event, from established NFL fans in France, the wider sports community and many people who are simply curious to discover the sport in an exceptional setting."

A year ago, the Steelers won at a 140-year-old field. This time around, they'll touch down in a massive oval that can pack in more than 100,000 for concerts, of which there are many.

Stade de France's lower tiers retract up to nearly 50 feet, with a full track underneath so that the venue can transition from sport to sport. It was constructed with hosting the World Cup in mind, and that turned out to be a triumphant plan.

After all, France would win the 1998 World Cup on home soil, with a 3-0 victory over Brazil. It's perhaps the greatest sporting moment in French history, as the host country had not hoisted the trophy since 1978, and hasn't done so since.

"Beyond the sporting achievement itself, the date remains a powerful symbol of national unity and collective pride," Picolet said. "Stade de France had only been open for a few months, yet it immediately became the setting for one of the most defining moments in modern French history."

The French take pride in that championship to the point that July 12, 1998, effectively stands alone as an important date. Ever since, Stade de France has been woven into the fabric of French athletics.

About a mile away sits the Basilica of Saint-Denis, where French kings were buried for centuries. Historic and scenic in locale, but sleek and modern in design, Stade de France appears to be up for the task of welcoming the NFL into its architectural excellence.

"Several generations of French people have experienced memorable moments there, from major sporting events and concerts to international ceremonies," Picolet said. "Beyond its national significance, the stadium is deeply connected to its local community. Located in Saint-Denis, it has contributed for nearly 30 years to the economic, tourism and event-driven development of the area and the wider northern Paris region. Its uniqueness lies in its ability to combine strong local roots with international visibility. Stade de France welcomes visitors from around the world while remaining an important part of the life of the local territory."

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