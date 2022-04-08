Transactions

Spillane signs one-year tender

Apr 08, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Linebacker Robert Spillane signed a one-year restricted free agent tender on Friday.

Spillane played in 14 games in 2021, starting four of them. He finished the season with 45 tackles, which includes 23 solo stops, and two tackles for a loss. He also added 11 special teams stops.

Spillane stepped up in 2020 when the linebacker position was hit with injuries, taking over for former No. 1 pick Devin Bush after he was placed on the Reserve/Injured List.

Spillane played in 12 games in 2020, starting seven, before an injury landed him on the Reserve/Injured List for the last four weeks of the regular season.

He finished the 2020 season with 45 tackles, 39 of them solo stops, two sacks, four pass defenses, and an interception and fumble recovery. He had his best game in a Week 9 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Spillane had his first career interception, picking off Lamar Jackson and returning it 33 yards for a touchdown. He also had a career-high 11 tackles, 10 of them solo stops, forced a fumble and had two pass breakups.

Spillane was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans after a tryout during their rookie minicamp in 2018 and then added to the Titans practice squad at the start of the 2018 season. He was activated in season and played in one game for the Titans in 2018, however he was released midseason. He signed with the Steelers in the 2019 offseason, was released before the season started, but brought back to the practice squad. He was activated midway through the 2019 season.

For his career he has played in 36 games, starting 11, and had 89 tackles and two sacks.

PHOTOS: Robert Spillane 2021 highlights

Take a look at photographs of Steelers LB Robert Spillane from the 2021 season

