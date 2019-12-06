Snell and Washington stepping up

Benny getting it done: With James Conner sidelined with a should injury the last few weeks, it has been Benny Snell who has stepped up for the running game. Last week against the Browns Snell had 16 carries for 63 yards, while the week before he had 21 carries for 98 yards against the Bengals in his first game back from a knee injury. He came on strong late in both games, with just eight yards in the first half against the Browns, and only 19 yards rushing against the Bengals before halftime.

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said he would use him more early in the game, but circumstances didn't warrant that as of late.

"We try to rotate them all to keep them as fresh as possible," said Fichtner. "Circumstances, we didn't have the ball much in the first quarter. I think we ran four plays. That's us too, we didn't get a first down. Three plays and out. Maybe he would have gotten more touches in that situation."

One of the things Fichtner likes about Snell's game that continues to grow is his pass protection and role in the passing game, and he plans on continuing to develop in the area as well.