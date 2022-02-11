Slater wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots receiver Matthew Slater was selected as the winner of the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, presented to a player for his outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The award was created in 2014 and named after Art Rooney Sr., the Steelers' founder.

"Art Rooney is an iconic figure in NFL history," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the time the award was introduced. "It is appropriate that we honor his legacy in this way and recognize NFL players for one of the important values that Mr. Rooney represented so well."

Each team nominated one player, and eight finalists were selected by members of the NFL Legends Community. The final vote was part of the 2020 Pro Bowl ballot voted on by players league-wide.

Slater was announced as the winner as a part of the NFL Honors awards show in Los Angeles. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to the charity of his choice. The award represents the role that sportsmanship plays in the game and that those who demonstrate integrity and honor on the field are role models for other players.