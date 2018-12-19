Six Steelers selected to the Pro Bowl

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year for several Steelers players as they were selected to the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Six players were selected, including Antonio Brown, James Conner, David DeCastro, Cameron Heyward, Maurkice Pouncey and Alejandro Villanueva.

This is the 18th straight season the Steelers are sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl, and the 27th time in the last 30 seasons.

A look at the Steelers Pro Bowl selections:

Since everyone says the offense starts up front, the offensive line gets their props first.

Maurkice Pouncey has been selected for the seventh time, David DeCastro will make his fourth straight trip to the Pro Bowl, and Alejandro Villanueva has made it for the second consecutive time. The offensive line has allowed on 20 sacks this season, the fourth fewest in the NFL.All three were selected as starters.

"They are long, very long," said Patriots Coach Bill Belichick. "They do a good job using their hands. They are well coached. Mike (Munchak) does a good job. They do a really good job of keeping the blockers away from their body, protecting inside out. Roethlisberger does a good job of staying in the pocket, stepping up. Sometimes they get peppered back into him a little bit. They hold their ground and Ben throws it right over them. It is a very good group inside. Those are probably as good an inside group of players there is in the league. The tackles do a good job too.

"It's an excellent group offensively at every position. They are solid all the way through. It's a good football team."

Ben Roethlisberger is without a doubt the number one fan of the team's offensive line, and for good reason as they give him time and create holes like no other.

"They are the best line in the league," said Roethlisberger. "They really are the reason I stay upright and healthy. They are the most important part of this team because as they go, we go."

Like Roethlisberger, Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn is also a fan of the Steelers line.

"I think the offensive line has done an outstanding job of protecting him and giving him time to throw the ball," said Lynn. "I think they have done a heck of a job. I think they are one of the best we saw all year. They are big. They are powerful. When they do run it, they are physical. They are doing a good job of being efficient. They are doing a heck of a job protecting Ben in the passing game."

* * *

When it comes to Antonio Brown, the Pro Bowl has almost become a given. Brown was voted to his seventh Pro Bowl, including six consecutive ones.

Brown, who continues to be a highlight reel with his amazing catches, sets an example for not just his teammates, but also for receivers around the NFL with his work ethic and how it translates onto the field.

"They move him around everywhere. You don't know where he's going to be," said Raiders Coach Jon Gruden. "He can run every route you dream up. I say that about other receivers, but he can run double moves, he can run by you, he can run crossing routes, he's very good after the catch.

"What's the greatest thing about this man, I've told all of our receivers, if you get a chance to watch him practice, you'll see what unlocks the greatness in him. He's the hardest working man, I think, in football. Hardest working player I've ever seen practice. I've seen Jerry Rice, I've seen a lot of good ones, but I put Antonio Brown at the top. If there are any young wideouts out there, I'd go watch him practice. You figure out yourself why he's such a good player."

Brown, the AFC's fourth leading receiver in receptions with 90 through 14 games for 1,112 yards, is on pace to have his sixth straight 100-catch season. He leads the Steelers and the NFL with 13 receiving touchdowns.

"He's good. They move him around," said Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. "They will put him in the slot some, put him on the backside in a Z or X and do different things with him. He's a very good route runner. He's good at the line of scrimmage, as far as getting off press. He's precise in and out of his routes. Obviously, he has good hands and he's good after the catch."