Simon signed to Reserve/Future contract

Jan 27, 2022 at 03:30 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed linebacker John Simon to a Reserve/Future contract on Thursday.

Simon was signed to the practice squad on Dec. 13 and was on the Active/Inactive List for the Chiefs game. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Ravens (2013-16), and also spent time with the Houston Texans (2014-16), Indianapolis Colts (2017), New England Patriots (2018-20), and most recently the Tennessee Titans (2021). Simon has played in 99 games and has 259 tackles in 99 games, 21 sacks and two interceptions.

