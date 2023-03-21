Transactions

Seumalo signed to three-year contact

Mar 21, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed free agent guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year contract.

Seumalo spent the last seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after they drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oregon State.

Seumalo has played in 81 games, with 60 starts. Seumalo provides flexibility, starting all 17 regular season games in 2022 at right guard, after spending most of his career at left guard. He also has played in nine postseason games, including Super Bowl LII and LVII.

In 2022 the Eagles were ranked fifth in rushing in the NFL, with Seumalo a force on the line. The Eagles offense also scored a franchise-record 57 touchdowns from scrimmage and 477 points last season and set team records for third-down conversion rate (45.9%) and red zone touchdown efficiency (67.85). The Eagles also had 32 rushing touchdowns in 2022, third most in NFL history.

He missed time in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, playing in just a combined 12 games, starting all 12, while dealing with injuries. In 2019 he started all 16 games.

While at Oregon State he played in 37 games, starting at four different positions – right guard, center, and left and right tackle. He was a second-team All-Pac-12 selections in 2013.

Seumalo's father, Joe, played in the Canadian Football League and NFL Europe from 1989-95 and his sister, Jessi, is the player personnel coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

