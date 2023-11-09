Seumalo earns 'Way to Play' Award

Nov 09, 2023 at 01:42 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Guard Isaac Seumalo is the winner of the 2023 NFL Way to Play Award for Week 9.
This is the sixth year for the award, which recognizes NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.

Seumalo is the recipient for his play in the first quarter of the Steelers win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

The Steelers had the ball first-and-goal from the Titans 10-yard line, and Seumalo pulled on the play, taking out Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and opening it up for Najee Harris' touchdown run. 

"I hated seeing this play when I was a defensive tackle," said Gerald McCoy, an analyst on Good Morning Football. "He executed it perfectly. Didn't give it away before the play. Got the clean block and they got in the end zone." 

The award was implemented with the idea of player safety and showing big-time plays can be made in the right manner.

"Through the award, football players and fans from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Seumalo will receive a $5,000 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of his choice.

Related Content

news

Holcomb earns 'Way to Play' Award

Cole Holcomb is the Week 3 recipient of the NFL's 'Way to Play' Award
news

Watt has a September to remember

T.J. Watt was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September
news

Highsmith wins AFC weekly honor

Alex Highsmith was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Browns
news

Mitchell receives lifetime achievement award

John Mitchell is one of the winners of the Paul 'Dr. Z' Zimmerman Award presented by the PFWA 

news

Campbell wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Calais Campbell won the award named after Art Rooney Sr.
news

Fitzpatrick, Highsmith earn honors

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith were both honored by the Pro Football Writers of America
news

Fitzpatrick named First-Team AP All-Pro

The Steelers safety earned his third All-Pro honor

news

Fitzpatrick voted Steelers MVP

Pro Bowl safety leads NFL with six interceptions
news

Pickett, Cole win team awards

Kenny Pickett won the Joe Greene Great Performance Award, while Mason Cole won 'The Chief' Award

news

Heyward wins NFL Way to Play Award

Cameron Heyward was honored for his technique when sacking Raiders quarterback Derek Carr 

news

Heyward wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Cameron Heyward's performance against the Raiders earned him the honor

Advertising