Seumalo earns 'Way to Play' Award

Guard Isaac Seumalo is the winner of the 2023 NFL Way to Play Award for Week 9.

This is the sixth year for the award, which recognizes NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.

Seumalo is the recipient for his play in the first quarter of the Steelers win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

The Steelers had the ball first-and-goal from the Titans 10-yard line, and Seumalo pulled on the play, taking out Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and opening it up for Najee Harris' touchdown run.

"I hated seeing this play when I was a defensive tackle," said Gerald McCoy, an analyst on Good Morning Football. "He executed it perfectly. Didn't give it away before the play. Got the clean block and they got in the end zone."

The award was implemented with the idea of player safety and showing big-time plays can be made in the right manner.

"Through the award, football players and fans from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.